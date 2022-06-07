Tejasswi Prakash To Join Karan Kundrra As Dance Deewane Juniors Host; Watch Promo

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are everyone’s favourite. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have been ruling hearts and headlines. While Karan Kundrra is currently hosting Dance Deewane Junion, Tejasswi Prakash is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. However, the actress will soon join her beau to co-host the dance reality show.

Yes, you read it right. Tejasswi will be seen co-hosting Dance Deewane Junions along with Karan Kundrra on the upcoming weekend. In the promo that is going viral on social media, Tejasswi can be seen entering the stage to a romantic song. She is soon joined by Karan Kundrra who holds her arms. However, Tejasswi then surprises him by going down on her knees and proposing to him with a red rose. Karan then hugs his ladylove and kisses her cheeks. “Jabse Tejasswi mere life mein aaye hai, tabse mere life badal gaye hai (My life has changed ever since Tejasswi came into it),” Karan can be heard saying in the promo.

Recently, Colors TV also dropped a promo in which Tejasswi Prakash was seen announcing that she will be joining Dance Deewane Junion on upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

Needless to say, the announcement has left fans super excited. Social media is flooded with TejRan fans sharing screenshots from the promo and talking about their favourite television couple.

His freakin expression everytime she sings I m sure she is Singing that song .. Am i going to get teju singing and karan all staring at her in awee while she sings #TejRan pic.twitter.com/uxEpMfRAms — sneha (@itsmesnehal_28) June 7, 2022

Jst the journey from him going on one knee for her to her going on knee for him in front of the whole world ❤#TejRan#TejRanFam pic.twitter.com/VPp2i76jCM — TejRan❤#TejRanFam (@TejRanShipper18) June 7, 2022

Earlier, Tejasswi Prakash also joined Karan Kundrra in Lock Upp for one of the episodes. While Karan was the jailor of Kangana Ranaut’s show, Tejasswi appeared as the warden.

Talking about Dance Deewane Juniors, the show is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

