Tejasswi Prakash To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?

Tejasswi Prakash is on a success spree ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 15. The actress turned out to be a winner of Salman Khan’s controversial show and then begged lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit Naagin. However, if reports are to be believed, the actress will soon make her Bollywood debut.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Tejasswi Prakash will be soon seen on the big screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. A source close to the development told the news portal that the Naagin 6 actress has already auditioned for the role and is most likely to be finalised.

“Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project,” the source claimed. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

The report also claimed that the movie is likely to go on floors in August this year. “Initially it was supposed to go on floors in June, however, since the movie is being shot in North India, it gets messy amid the rains. The pre-production may begin from June,” the source added.

Earlier, this year, Tejasswi Prakash also talked about exploring OTT and movies. “I’ve been happy with the professional growth, I can never be content. There’s still OTT and movies to explore. I want this graph to go up in the future. I‘m young, I can explore, I can be choosy, I’m going to take my time and do the best. I have to make everyone proud of me,” she said.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Tejasswi Prakash has also been approached for the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Reportedly, Tejasswi is in talks with the makers but no final decision has been made so far.

