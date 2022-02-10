Tejasswi Prakash's 'Joke' On Karan Kundrra Being 'Insecure', Forbidding Her From Kissing Onscreen Backfires

It seems like Tejasswi Prakash’s recent interview has not gone down well with Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi has been talking to the media about her Bigg Boss 15 win, her upcoming show Naagin 6 and her relationship with Karan. While most topics have ranged from her performance in Bigg Boss 15, the plot of Naagin 6 and her plans of marrying Karan, in one interview, she was asked to share her reaction if Karan were to perform intimate scenes.

Speaking with BollywoodLife, Tejasswi was asked if she would be okay watching Karan perform intimate scenes. The actress said while she be comfortable, Karan has asked her not to perform intimate scenes on screen. “I am not the possessive one, he is more possessive and insecure. I always tell him you are very smart that you don’t display this side in public and I get the insecure tag".

“I will understand his role’s demand and will be very supportive of him. I know he has done this kissing scene and all, but he has clearly told him that I shouldn’t kiss onscreen, so he is insecure one and not me," she added. The interview received a seeming reaction from Karan.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the actor in a now-deleted tweet said, “Read some s**t written about me today… not surprised anymore… kind of reminds me of something lol… déjà vu!! narratives much… I’m done defending myself and expecting someone will… didn’t happen then… then why today."

Tejasswi too defended him and said that she was merely joking. “Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal!" she tweeted. Karan replied to her with the screenshots of the interview and wrote, “As usual, the joke is on me," with a smiley face at the end. He went on to delete that tweet as well later.

What Going On here?? @kkundrrais making This Relationship a comedy Circus of Twitter All these things should have been said and sorted personally but its sad how @kkundrra is reacting to all this on social media. Tweet deleted now by #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/bBIpAfKI3P — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 10, 2022

Tejasswi also clarified the statement in an interview with India Forums. She called Karan a ‘professional and supportive’ boyfriend. She added that he ‘teasing (her) by saying no kissing scenes because (she) was the one who was teasing him in the past for doing such scenes on-screen.’ She said, “So honestly, both our statements were just lighthearted. Neither of us would come in between our work requirements because we both Karan and I are thorough professionals at the end of the day."

Karan and Tejasswi met in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They eventually fell for each other. TejRan, as their fans ship them, reached the finale but Karan didn’t get enough votes for the top 2 spots. Tejasswi went on to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

