Tejasswi Prakash's Memories Leave Karan Kundrra in Tears in 'Rula Deti Hai' Teaser; Watch

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fans are in for a big treat as the TV power couple has unveiled the teaser of their highly anticipated music video ‘Rula Deti Hai’. The teaser dropped on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel at 12 pm today.

The teaser gives a glimpse of TejRan’s romance in flashback as Tejasswi’s memories leave Karan in tears. The two can also be seen hugging each other on a beach. The song has been shot in Goa and sung by Yasser Desai. It will be released on YouTube on March 3.

Earlier, sharing the first look of the music video, Karan wrote that it is special as it’s their first project together after Bigg Boss 15. In the poster, the couple can be seen sitting by the sea.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, or Tejran as they are popularly called, declared their love on Bigg Boss 15. Their parents also approved of their relationship on national television. On the show, Karan had even confessed that a pandit has told him that he will get married in March this year.

Advertisement

Ever since Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and second runner-up Karan Kundrra stepped out of the BB house, they have been painting the town red. Undeniably, all the fans and followers are curious to know every detail of their love life, and even the couple is not shying away from giving us cute relationship goals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.