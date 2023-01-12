Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 To Go Off-Air, Ekta Kapoor Shares Update Leaving Fans Emotional

Days after it was revealed that Naagin 6 is going off-air, Ekta Kapoor has now officially announced the same as she bids adieu to Tejasswi Prakash. On Thursday, Ekta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a throwback promo of the show with which Tejasswi was introduced as Naagin last year. In the caption, the producer thanked all for showering love on her show and added that it is ‘time to say goodbye’.

“As we introduce a new folklore weekend show ….Time to say bye to my favourite show n India’s biggest folklore franchise #naagin6! This season marked@d comback@n found its place right with season one n three! Thanku for all d love and now for the next ….JAI MATA DI P.s to the team party zaroor hogi," she wrote.

Soon after Ekta shared the update, fans and friends took to the comment section and talked about how they’ll miss Naagin 6. Arjun Bijlani, who was a part of Naagin 1 with Mouni Roy, commented, “Jai Mata di!!! Blessed to be have been part of this Franchise. Will always be so close to my heart. thank you Ek Mam for Naagin 1."

“We will miss #naagin6 😢 What a teamwork and appreciation for everyone 😍 #tejasswiprakash did a phenomenal work playing 6 different character and making them even trending," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Teju we will miss u seeing every weekend😢".

Meanwhile, in another post, Ekta revealed that she will grace Bigg Boss 16 soon and will pick one of the contestants for her next film. “Lots of love for this nagina 😁! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her! Hopefully going to big boss for a exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time," Ekta wrote.

Tejasswi Prakash was in Bigg Boss 15 house when Ekta Kapoor decided to make her the next ‘naagin’. The announcement was made during the grand finale of the show. Earlier, Tejasswi also talked about Naagin 6 coming to an end and told E-times, “It has been a beautiful journey and an enriching experience. I have got to do so many things in the show and it has only helped me grow as an actor. The current season found a good connect with viewers, too."

