Tejasswi Prakash's Sizzling Pics Leaves Karan Kundrra Gasping For Breath; Check His Reaction Here

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples who never shy away from showering love on one another on social media. They often drop love-filled pictures with one another on Instagram and comment on each other’s photos too. On Monday too, the Naagin 6 actress took to her social media handle, shared some pictures and left her beau completely impressed.

Tejasswi dropped a series of sizzling pictures in which she was seen posing in a glittery black outfit. She kept her hair open and messy and opted for no accessories. Needless to say, the actress looked hottest as ever. In the caption of the photos, she wrote, “Filling you with shades of black and white you didn’t know were there." Soon after the pictures were shared, Karan Kundrra reacted to it and dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

Several of Tejasswi’s fans also flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. “Miss Prakash effortlessly raising the temperature!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Tejudi ur beauty is beyond words." ‘Too Hot’, a third comment read. Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s post here:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have been dating each other and have been ruling hearts and headlines too. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she recently made her Marathi movie debut with Mann Kasturi Re. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal. He will reportedly be next seen in a vampire series.

