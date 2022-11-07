Tejaswi Madivada Looks Stunning In A One Shoulder Purple Dress, See The Pics

Actress Tejaswi Madivada is a popular face of the Telugu film industry. She gained popularity after appearing in the reality show Telugu Bigg Boss season 2. The actress is quite active on social media and has recently shared a photo of her on Instagram. And it is currently going viral all over social media.

In the picture, Tejaswi looks hot in a one-shoulder purple dress. The actress has kept her traces open and opted for nude makeup to complete her look.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejaswi Madivada (@tejaswimadivada)



Fans just loved her photo. One of them commented, “Looking extremely stunning.” Many others have showered hearts in the comment box.

Three days ago, the actress shared another picture on her official Instagram handle, which set the internet on fire. In the photo, she is seen in a white full sleeves mini-cutout dress. Sharing the picture Tejaswi wrote, “Posan maro! Someone said today” in the caption.

See the pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejaswi Madivada (@tejaswimadivada)



On the professional front, Tejaswi Madivada is an actress and model. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the Telugu family drama film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. The movie is directed by Srikanth Addala and bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Venkateswara Creations.

The movie was a huge hit at the box office and became the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. The film won four Nandi Awards, including the Award For Best Home viewing Feature Film.

After this, she appeared in a lot of various popular movies like Heart Attack, Ice Cream, Jatha Kalise, Wish You Happy Breakup, Mister, Babu Baga Busy, Kerintha, and many more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here