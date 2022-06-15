Tejaswi Madivada, The Lookalike Of Beauty Queen Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

We all have heard that there are seven people in the world with similar, if not the same, facial features. But is it possible for someone to look like another human?

Recent reports surfaced that there is an actress who looks like beauty queen Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress is Tejaswi Madivada, who gained popularity in Telugu Bigg Boss season 2. She recently shared a photo of hers on Instagram. And the photo is currently going viral.

In the picture, Tejaswi looks hot in a black co-ord set paired with a shirt. And she captioned the photo with, “The show must go on”. Fans were surprised to see the photo. One of them commented, “I was checking the ID to make sure it’s not Samantha.” Another one wrote, “Suddenly I thought it’s Samantha.” Fans were quite shocked to see the similarity.

Tejaswi Madivada is an actress and model. She works mainly in the Telugu industry. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the Telugu family drama Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film won four Nandi awards, including the Award for a Best home viewing feature film.

Later, she appeared in various movies like Heart Attack, Ice Cream, Jatha Kalise, Wish You Happy Breakup, Mistera and many more. But Tejaswi came into the limelight after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 2.

Samantha, meanwhile, is one of the top heroines in the Telugu and Tamil film Industry. Samantha made her career debut in 2010 with the Telugu movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film is considered one of the 25 Greatest Telugu Films Of The Decade by Film Companion.

Later, Samantha played the female lead in films like Dookudu, Kaththi, A Aa, Theri, 24, Mersai, Super Deluxe, Jaanu and a lot more.

Samantha will next be seen in the movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is slated for a December 23 release. The Telugu film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

