Tejaswini Pandit, Prajakta Mali To Feature Next In Abhijeet Panse's Bold Series

Popular Marathi actors Tejaswini Pandit and Prajakta Mali will soon be seen in the much-anticipated web series called Raanbaazaar. Both the actors have shared two teasers on their social media handles. Now, these teasers are making a lot of buzz on the internet.

The Abhijeet Panse directorial is coming to the audience on May 20.

Director Abhijit Panse, who has previously dealt with contentious issues such as ‘Rege’ and ‘Thackeray,’ is ready to present a new topic to the audience. Raanbaazaar is a political crime thriller based on true events and will feature something never seen before.

Talking about her prior work experience, Prajakta Mali was the host of the popular comedy reality show, Maharashtrachi HasyaJatra. Her bubbly personality on the show has made her a household name among Marathi television viewers.

Apart from that, the actor has received numerous accolades for her performance in her latest release Pawankhind, which was based on the life of Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Her previous release Pandu, a comic drama, was also a commercial success. Prajakta has acted in Bollywood movies like Gandhi, My Father.

Tejaswini was last seen playing a lead role in Sameer Vidwans’ Marathi web series Samantar 2. The 10-episode thriller streamed on the OTT platform MX Player. The show also featured Swwapnil Joshi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

The actor made her debut in Marathi cinema with the movie Aga Bai Areecha in 2005 under the direction of Kedar Shinde. She played a negative role in the movie. In her 16-year career, she has appeared in several films and shows and has also bagged many awards in her name.

