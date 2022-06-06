Tejaswini Pandit's Latest Insta Post Is All About Her Bold Avatar In Raan Baazar

Marathi actor Tejaswini Pandit is currently in the spotlight following her bold avatar in the series Raan Baazaar. Her performance has been appreciated by critics. The actor is quite active on social media and catches the attention of her fans with her beautiful photos.

Recently, she uploaded a few pictures from her bold scenes in Raan Baazaar. In the photos, she is seen in a sparkling red dress with short hair and glamorous makeup. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Sounds good to hear! Do you like the story of Ayesha? Have you seen it? ‘Raan Baazaar on Planet Marathi OTT’!” Her fans shared their views. One of them commented, “Superb acting”, while another one wrote, “Excited for the next episode”. The post received 13,952 likes.

Raan Baazaar is a Marathi Political crime thriller written and directed by Abhijit Panse. It features Prajakta Mali and Tejaswini Pandit in the lead roles. It is produced by Ravana Future Productions. The series launches weekly episodes.

On the word front, Tejaswini Pandit made her acting debut with the Marathi film Aga Bai Arrecha! The film was directed by Kedar Shinde. She made her Television debut with Star Pravah’s Tuza Ni Maza Ghar Shrimantacha.

She is well known for her lead roles in Mee Sindhutai Sapkal. The film is a biography of Sindhutai Sapkal, a woman, who becomes a social activist after a traumatic life.

After the launch of teasers, she has also been trolled for her bold scenes. Her performance, though, is being appreciated by critics and artists alike.

