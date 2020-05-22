MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Telangana CM Accepts Proposal To Resume Film Production In Phased Manner

Telangana CM Accepts Proposal To Resume Film Production In Phased Manner

The CM felt that since millions of people are dependent on the film industry, there is a need to allow the film shootings, production works and reopening of the theatres.

PV Ramana Kumar
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accepted to resume the film shootings and production works in a phased manner. He suggested that everyone should follow the Covid-19 preventive measures and lockdown guidelines while shooting and other film production related works.

Along with the cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, some Tollywood producers, directors and noted stars like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, D Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, N Shankar, Rajamouli, Dil Raju, Trivikram Srinivas, Kiran, Radhakrishna, Koratala Siva, C Kalyan, Meher Ramesh and Dhamu met the Chief Minister in Pragati Bhavan and discussed the future path.

The CM felt that since millions of people are dependent on the film industry, there is a need to allow the film shootings, production works and reopening of the theatres. He said, “Initially, indoor production works with less number of people can be commenced. In the next phase, in June, the film shootings can begin. Lastly, based on the situation then, a decision on the film theatres reopening can be taken.”

He also said that the film industry should survive but at the same time, coronavirus should not spread. He asked the film personalities to schedule a meeting with the Cinematography Minister, CS and the officials concerned to finalise the guidelines.


