Telangana CM KCR Gives Nod for Film Shootings But Theatres will Remain Closed

Recently, prominent personalities of Tollywood met K Chandrasekhar Rao and requested him to permit the shootings and post-production works.

PV Ramana Kumar
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
After almost 80 days of break, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given the nod for the shooting and post-production work of films and television shows in the state. The Chief Minister signed related file and asked involved parties to follow the covid-19 preventive measures and lockdown guidelines.

However, he refused to give permission to open cinema theaters as the central government's guidelines have barred it.

Recently, prominent personalities of Tollywood met K Chandrasekhar Rao and requested him to permit the shootings and post-production works as well as to open the theaters for public.

Responding positively to their demand, the CM asked the concerned officials to prepare the guidelines.

In the wake of the instructions by the CM, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Tollywood personalities met and drafted the guidelines.

The film personalities gave an assurance that they would conduct the film shootings, post-Production works with a limited number of people and abide by the guidelines of the state.


