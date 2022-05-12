Telangana Government Allows 4am Shows For Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s much awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in theatres on May 12 and it is getting a good response from the audiences despite mixed reviews. The Telangana government has allowed 4am special shows in a limited number of theatres. According to a recent government notification, four theatres- Bramaramba, Mallikarjuna, Viswanath and Sree Ramulu – in Hyderabad were allowed to hold 4am shows for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Earlier, the government had allowed five shows of the movie between 7am to 1am for seven days between May 12 and May 18. The government’s decision for additional 4am shows was taken following a request by Sri Venkateswara Films, the Nizam area distributor of the film.

Apart from additional shows, the governments of Andhra Pradesh also gave permission to increase the price of the tickets of the film for a limited period following the request from the makers of the film.

TS Govt granted Permission for 𝟒 𝐀𝐌 Special Shows for #SarkaruVaariPaata in Hyderabad City 💥💥💥Bramaramba Theatre - KPHBMallikarjuna Theatre - KPHBViswanath Theatre - KPHBSree Ramulu Theatre - Moosapeta Time to witness the NEVER BEFORE MASS EUPHORIA 🤘@urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/wG4T8JvOCb — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) May 11, 2022

According to reports, the ticket prices are increased by Rs 45 for 10-day period under the Super High Budget Film Category.

As per the Andhra government, films falling in Super High Budget category have a budget of more than Rs 100 crore. According to the government, these changes were introduced as per recent amendments to Cinematography acts in Andhra Pradesh.

In contradiction to the increase in Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s increasing ticket prices, earlier it was reported that makers had slashed rates. Ticket rates for multiplexes were reduced from Rs 354 to Rs 295. Ticket rates for single screens were reduced from Rs 210 to Rs 175.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on the story of banking scams across the country. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the movie while Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Samuthirakani are playing important roles in this Parasuram directorial.

The film has been jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The movie has already done a pre-release business of around Rs 120 crore and it is expected to make a good collection at the box office.

