Telangana HC Dismisses Sai Pallavi's Plea To Set Aside Hyderabad Police Notice

The Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected actress Sai Pallavi’s petition seeking to set aside a notice sent by Hyderabad police regarding her recent comments on The Kashmir Files, which sparked a controversy.

The actress wanted the notice to be dismissed on the grounds that it was unlawful. According to the reports, she argued in her petition that the notice was based on a “malicious” petition that failed to explain why the petitioner’s feelings were hurt or the specifics of the complaint.

The Sultan Bazar police in Hyderabad issued the notice following a complaint from a Bajrang Dal activist. In an interview with the YouTube channel Greatandhra, the actress spoke about the killings in the name of cow protection and The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Sai Pallavi, whose recent role was of a woman who falls in love with a Naxal leader and writer in the movie Virata Parvam, responded to inquiries about ideology and violence.

Her statement created a lot of headlines and controversies. After that, the actress posted a video on Instagram clarifying that she had not intended to disparage any tragedies. She had only intended to say that violence of any kind was wrong.

“I was recently asked in an interview whether I supported the left or the right. I made it very clear that I thought I was impartial.”

Further, she added, “We need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs and that the oppressed need to be protected at all costs.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.