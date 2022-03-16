Telangana High Court Quashes PIL Demanding Stay Order Against SS Rajamouli’s RRR

The Telangana High Court has rejected a petition demanding a stay order against SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is scheduled to hit theatres in less than 10 days. RRR is based on the lives of two fictional Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These roles have been played in the movie by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

Alluri Soumya, a student from Andhra Pradesh, had filed the PIL in January this year, alleging that the film distorts historical facts and demanded that a censor certificate should not be issued to it. Soumya also demanded a stay order on RRR, claiming that the film was destroying the history of the two freedom fighters.

The matter was heard in the Telangana High Court, which ruled in favour of RRR. The petition was dismissed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra and Justice Abhinand Kumar after hearing arguments from both parties.

The court observed that the film did not tarnish the reputation of the freedom fighters as claimed by Soumya. In addition, the court also noted that the censor board had also cleared the film and had given a censorship certificate to it.

Apart from Soumya, RRR had also drawn criticism from others who claimed that it distorted historical facts. Veerabhadra Rao, the National President of Alluri Sita Rama Raju Youth Association, also objected to the film. He said that the filmmakers tweaked the facts for commercial gains.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Rajamouli never claimed that the RRR was based on true events. He had also clarified that it was rather a fictional work based on true characters.

The film which stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was earlier set to release on January 7 but was postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases. Now, the 400-crore film will hit the theatres on March 25.

