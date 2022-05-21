Telangana State Road Transport’s Unique Birthday Wish For Jr NTR

Jr. NTR is without a doubt the most celebrated actor in Telugu cinema. Jr NTR proudly carries on his father’s legacy. With his demeanour, the actor has carved himself a place in the hearts of his legions of followers. It was Jr NTR’s 39th birthday yesterday, and social media is ablaze with celebrations.

To mark the occasion, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has come up with an interesting surprise for the actor as well as his fans. The Twitter handle of TSRTC shared a video from one of Jr NTR’s movies with actress Pooja Hegde, where the actor can be seen travelling from an RTC bus.

The video also shows a cutout picture of TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar presenting a bouquet of flowers to the RRR actor.

Previously, Sajjanar had organised buses for the RRR film team in an effort to promote Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

On Twitter, the team expressed gratitude to Sajjanar. “Thank you V.C. Sajjanar sir for arranging TSRTC buses for our team to watch the RRR movie tomorrow. We will forever cherish your continuous support.”

Meanwhile, Jr NTR surprised his fans on his birthday by revealing the fierce first look of his upcoming NTR31. Prashanth Neel, who directed KGF 2, is leading this project. Fans were ecstatic to learn about their favourite celebrity’s new venture.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅! 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐢𝐥…. 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 …..

𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝….@tarak9999 @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/NNSw3O9zU6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2022

In addition, a few hours before his birthday, Jr NTR dropped the motion picture of NTR 30 alongside legendary filmmaker Kortala Siva.

The motion poster of NTR 30, helmed by famed director Koratala Siva, depicts the actor standing in midst of a rainy setting in the middle of the sea. Even though the Jr. NTR’s complete look is yet to come out, fans are thrilled about the poster.

Are you excited?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.