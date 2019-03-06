LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Telegu Star Allu Arjun Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture On Marriage Anniversary, See Here

Allu Arjun celebrated the his eighth marriage anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy with this adorable throwback picture.

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
Image: Allu Arjun/ Instagram
March 6 marks the wedding date of Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy and on their eighth anniversary today, Arjun took to Instagram to share an adorable photo from his wedding. In the photo, Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen exchanging vows according to Telugu customs. Sharing the photo, the Telegu star wrote, '8 years' and added a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ 8 years

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on



People and fans of the actor celebrated the day along with Arjun and did not fall short of writing heartfelt messages for him. One wrote, " Celebrated Wedding Anniversary of our love #AlluSnehaArjun ❤️ at primary school with little kids by providing basic needs to children with cake cutting...! #SnehArjun #8thAnniversaryForArjunSneha #AlluArjunYuvathaHyderabad




Yet another wrote, " Happy marriage anniversary.......Bunny anna and sneha garu...U both has shown us that pure love exists still... And had a two cute little beautiful roses (aayan, & arha‍♂️)....proved as a lovely family of this generation , Proud to be a fan of u....




Arjun has two kids from his marriage to wife Sneha--Aayan and Arha. On the movies front, Arjun is on a break after the release of his last film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which he plays an Indian Army soldier who has anger management issues. He will feature next in Trivikram Srinivas' film. The untitled film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more






