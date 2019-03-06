English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telegu Star Allu Arjun Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture On Marriage Anniversary, See Here
Allu Arjun celebrated the his eighth marriage anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy with this adorable throwback picture.
Image: Allu Arjun/ Instagram
Loading...
March 6 marks the wedding date of Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy and on their eighth anniversary today, Arjun took to Instagram to share an adorable photo from his wedding. In the photo, Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen exchanging vows according to Telugu customs. Sharing the photo, the Telegu star wrote, '8 years' and added a heart emoticon.
People and fans of the actor celebrated the day along with Arjun and did not fall short of writing heartfelt messages for him. One wrote, " Celebrated Wedding Anniversary of our love #AlluSnehaArjun ❤️ at primary school with little kids by providing basic needs to children with cake cutting...! #SnehArjun #8thAnniversaryForArjunSneha #AlluArjunYuvathaHyderabad
Yet another wrote, " Happy marriage anniversary.......Bunny anna and sneha garu...U both has shown us that pure love exists still... And had a two cute little beautiful roses (aayan, & arha♂️)....proved as a lovely family of this generation , Proud to be a fan of u....
Arjun has two kids from his marriage to wife Sneha--Aayan and Arha. On the movies front, Arjun is on a break after the release of his last film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which he plays an Indian Army soldier who has anger management issues. He will feature next in Trivikram Srinivas' film. The untitled film is expected to go on floors later this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
People and fans of the actor celebrated the day along with Arjun and did not fall short of writing heartfelt messages for him. One wrote, " Celebrated Wedding Anniversary of our love #AlluSnehaArjun ❤️ at primary school with little kids by providing basic needs to children with cake cutting...! #SnehArjun #8thAnniversaryForArjunSneha #AlluArjunYuvathaHyderabad
Celebrated Wedding Anniversary of our love #AlluSnehaArjun ❤️ at primary school with little kids by providing basic needs to children with cake cutting...! #SnehArjun#8thAnniversaryForArjunSneha#AlluArjunYuvathaHyderabad pic.twitter.com/PU8xDeXyqO— AlluArjunYuvathaHyderabad (@AAYuvathaHYD) March 6, 2019
Yet another wrote, " Happy marriage anniversary.......Bunny anna and sneha garu...U both has shown us that pure love exists still... And had a two cute little beautiful roses (aayan, & arha♂️)....proved as a lovely family of this generation , Proud to be a fan of u....
Happy marriage anniversary.......— Sandy (@sssmp344) March 6, 2019
Bunny anna and sneha garu...
U both has shown us that pure love exists still... And had a two cute little beautiful roses (aayan, & arha♂️)....proved as a lovely family of this generation , Proud to be a fan of u.... pic.twitter.com/syE78jWNaM
Arjun has two kids from his marriage to wife Sneha--Aayan and Arha. On the movies front, Arjun is on a break after the release of his last film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which he plays an Indian Army soldier who has anger management issues. He will feature next in Trivikram Srinivas' film. The untitled film is expected to go on floors later this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Not Doing It Intentionally
- Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by The IAF in Balakot Strikes: Watch Video
- Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 Launched in 2019 to Play PUBG: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 More
- Will Satellites And Their Imagery Have The Final Say on The Balakot Air Strikes? Here is How it Works
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results