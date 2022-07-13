Telegu Star Sadaa Breaking The Internet With Her Uber-Cool Look

Telegu star Sadaf Mohammed Sayed, better known as Sadaa, never fails to cease our attention with her jaw-dropping fashion outings. And, the latest set of photos has set the Internet on fire.

The pictures have surfaced all over the Internet where the diva is wearing a basic outfit combined with a white T-shirt and a pair of ripped blue skinny fit denim. To complete the look, she went with a high pony and left it minimal. Talking about her accessories, she has added a pair of tinniest gold hoops and a gold bangle that’s it.

A fan said, “Superb beautiful. love you, dear.” Another wrote, “Wow wow wow damn pretty. You’re a gift to those around you.” Complimenting her outfit, a user said, “Love your simple yet classy outfits.”

This is not the first time when she made fans crazy with her looks. Prior to this, she broke the Internet when she posted her pictures in a rust orange saree paired with a mauve-coloured sleeveless blouse. She again made her fans crazy with her subtle yet classy look. She added a small pair of jhumkis along with a choker. She kept her hair open and waves at the bottom. She completed her look by adding a watch.

What do you have to say about the pics?

