Television Actor Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide At 30

TV actor Susheel Gowda died by suicide in Mandya, Karnataka. He was 30. The exact reason for suicide is yet to be revealed by authorities. According to the reports in Times Of India, Susheel killed himself on Tuesday, July 7.

Susheel, who was also a fitness trainer, has played the role of a cop in Duniya Vijay's upcoming movie Salaga. Vijay took to his Facebook and shared, “When I first saw him I thought he is a hero material. Even before the movie got released he has left us too soon. Whatever may be the problem suicide is not the answer. I think the series of deaths will not end this year. It is not only because of coronavirus people fear, people are losing faith because they don’t have job which can give them the money to lead a life. It is high time to stay stronger to overcome the crisis,” he wrote in his post.

Besides Vijay, shocked by Susheel's untimely demise, actress Amita Ranganth, who has worked with the late actor in the TV show Anthapura, said, “I got the news from my friend. I still can’t believe that he is no more. He was such a sweet and soft hearted person who never loses his cool. It’s been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry.”

Also, Anthapura's director Aravind Koushik took to his Facebook and shared, "Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more . Rest in Peace."

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

