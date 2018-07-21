Television Star Sidharth Shukla Arrested for Ramming His BMW Into 3 Cars, 1 Hurt



Mumbai: Television actor Siddharth Shukla hit three cars, then a divider with his BMW in Oshiwara area earlier today. Police registered a case of rash driving. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/tzN0oOWleW

Television actor Sidharth Shukla arrested for being involved in a car crash in Oshiwara, Mumbai around 6 pm on Saturday.The actor who was reportedly behind the wheel and lost control of his BMW X5, hitting more than three cars before ramming into a divider.According to reports, one person was injured and rushed to Siddharth Municipal General Hospital, Goregaon for further treatment.Eyewitnesses also said that the actor looked visibly shaken after the incident.Police officials are investigating the scene and have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or safety of others) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act against the actor.Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association broke the news of the accident on its Twitter handle.Sidharth who made his Bollywood debut with the Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya was last seen in the television show Dil Se Dil Tak. He also has been a part of TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.The actor was reportedly involved in another road accident in 2014.​