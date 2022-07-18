Telugu Actor Ajay Joins Cast Of Ajith Kumar-Starrer AK61

The Ajith Kumar-starrer AK61 has been dominating headlines since its announcement. The latest update on the film, according to reports, is that Telugu actor Ajay has joined the cast. Ajay has been roped in to play a pivotal character in AK 61. He is going to join the team for the next schedule. According to reports, the next schedule will be shot in Pune.

Ajay has essayed the characters of some ruthless villains in Telugu films. Some reports indicate that he could play the character of the police.

#AK61 Update⭐ Shoot Currently Happening in Costal Region On & Around Chennai🤞🏼 Telugu Actor #Ajay To play as Police👌🏼#AjithKumar With Join The Shoot By Next Week Happening On Pune💥#Kokken & #Veera Also On👍🏼 Planned To Wrap By September🤙🏼#ManjuWarrier – #Ghibran – #HVinoth pic.twitter.com/sVKFKzatpT — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) July 13, 2022

Apart from Ajay and Ajith, Manju Warrier, John Kokken and Veera are acting in this film. According to reports, the shooting is expected to wrap up after the Pune schedule. Preparations are on for Pune’s shooting. The Pune schedule took some time to start. This is because Ajith was on a vacation in Europe. Due to this, AK 61’s release has also been postponed for some time. Initially, according to reports, makers wanted to release AK 61 around Diwali.

Reportedly, AK 61 is inspired by a real incident from director H. Vinoth’s life. However, no official confirmations are there about the same. AK 61 is the third film of Ajith, H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The trio had earlier worked for films like Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the remake of Hindi film Pink. Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Arjun Chidambaram and others are there in this movie. Nerkonda Paarvai was a box office success and received appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

Valimai described the story of how an IPS officer is pursuing a mission for hunting down bikers involved in theft and murder. Valimai was applauded for its high-octane action sequences. It received criticism as well for its length and routine storyline.

