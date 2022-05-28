Telugu Actor Anupama Parameswaran 'Misses The Days When Things Were Simple'

Anupama Parameswaran never leaves a chance to make heads turn with her mesmerising beauty. She has a huge fan following not only in the real but virtual world as well. The curly hair queen is upping her fashion game each day and she often treats her fans to amazing pictures through social media.

The actor recently wowed fans by sharing some adorable pictures where she went all casual. The diva was seen playing with a white dandelion cotton flower and wrote, “I miss the days when things were simple,” which actually felt nostalgic.

Within just 24 hours of being posted, the pictures went viral on the internet. Over 7 lakh netizens liked and more than 3000 showered all the love in the comments section as well.

One of her fans commented, “You are an extremely exceptional, completely beautiful, hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always.” Another wrote, “You are one of the favourite actors from the south industry.”

This was not the first time the actor made her fans go crazy. Earlier, she wore her mom’s saree and went all casual. She gave her fans a major summer outfit inspiration in a lightweight pink and green saree.

She paired the printed saree with a plain green blouse and accessorised it with pearl earrings. She chose to tie her hair in a ponytail to beat the heat keeping it fashionable. To give a spotlight to her minimal makeup, Anupama chose to go with a small black bindi. Her forehead also has a Chandan teeka.

Meanwhile, Anupama is getting ready for her next project. She will soon be romancing onscreen with Nikhil Siddhartha in 18 Pages. Apart from that, she is expected to star alongside the actor in another film, Karthikeya 2.

