Telugu Actor Haranath’s Daughter Padmaja Raju Dies of Heart Attack

The year 2022 has been a tragic one for the Telugu film industry as several renowned celebrities breathed their last. Celebrities, including Ramesh Babu, Sarath, M Balayya, Tatineni Rama Rao, Krishnam Raju and Krishna passed away this year. Padmaja Raju, the daughter of famous actor Haranath, also died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old recently released a book titled Andalanatudu, which narrates the life details of his father Haranath. Late superstar Krishna launched the book. Before her demise, the actress also revealed her plans of introducing one of her sons as a producer soon. She said, “The arrangements are being already made in this regard, and another producer from our house will soon step forward and enter the film industry.”

But the news of the actress’ death has led to a wave of sadness in the film industry.

Padmaja was the wife of popular producer GVG Raju. Her elder brother Srinivasa Raju was also a producer. Her husband has produced several films, including Gokulamu Sita, and Tholi Prema with Pawan Kalyan as the hero. He also directed the film Godavari, directed by Shekhar Kammula. His father Haranath was known for films like Seetha Rama Kalyanam, Bhishma and Sri Krishna Pandaveeyam.

Several celebrities have expressed grief and offered their condolences to the actress’ family. Some celebrities have also shared their condolences on social media. Padmaja’s last rites were reportedly held this morning.

