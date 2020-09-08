Telugu Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy’s Demise: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Others Express Grief

Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy breathed his last on September 8. The actor died at his Guntur residence due to a heart attack at the age of 74. The unfortunate incident has left the country in a state of grief and shock. Many renowned celebrities from Tollywood are mourning his death and offering their condolences to the late thespian’s family.

Venkatesh Daggubati often shared screen space with the late veteran actor. Sharing a picture of JP on Twitter, he wrote, “I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. #RIP Praying for his family and loved ones (sic).”

Actor Ravi Teja fondly remembered how he used to call Jaya Prakash Reddy as Mama.

"Very sad to hear about #JayaPrakashReddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama (sic)," he tweeted.

Mahesh Babu will cherish the experience of working with Jaya Prakash Reddy. He wrote, “Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones (sic).”

Jr NTR bids adieu to the late actor by wishing that his soul rests in peace.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to mourn the tragic loss. He wrote, “Deeply pained at the demise of Sri. Jayaprakashreddy garu.”

SS Rajamouli was shocked to learn of the sudden demise. He wrote, “Shocked & saddened to know about the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. Had great times working with him. Thanks for entertaining us with your versatility by portraying some memorable comedy and villain roles over the decades. May your soul rest in peace.”

Prakash Raj said that Jaya Prakash Reddy gave life to the roles he played.

"RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Remembering fondly our great times at shoots.. Was always fun interacting with you.. Prayers and strength to the family (sic)," Genelia Deshmukh said via Twitter.

Rakul Preet Singh, who often worked with JP, said, “This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films condolences to the family. RIP jaya Prakash reddy garu (sic).”

Here's how other film industry celebrities paid tribute to Jaya Prakash Reddy after his death on Tuesday morning.

