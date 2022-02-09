Telugu Actor Jhansi Equates Media With Crows, Explains With Hilarious Example

Telugu actor-anchor Jhansi has taken potshots at the media, saying that they make mountain out of a molehill. The actor said that it doesn’t matter that the person is married, divorced and single, some crows in media will keep saying something or the other deliberately trying to ignite controversy. Jhansi said that it was better to stay away from these crows.

Explaining her point further she gave an example. “Suppose a bull had a minor injury, which was then infected by worms. Soon, they are joined by crows. Stabbing the wound, crows make that a large ulcer," she said, adding that the same stands true for media as well.

The actor also spoke about her daughter. Jhansi said that her daughter Dhanya is a biotech researcher in Delhi. She said that Dhanya is learning violin and Bharatanatyam, adding that she wishes to be a scientist in future.

The anchor is currently a part of Star Maa Pariwar League Season 3. The show began on February 6. At least 16 serials will compete in this programme for a trophy and title.

Speaking about Jhansi’s career, she is a well-known face in the Telugu film and TV industry. She married actor Jogi Naidu when both of them were at the peak of their career. They then had a daughter. However, soon trouble started brewing between the two and a divorce followed.

Jhansi has been living with her daughter and parents since then. She is currently focussing on her daughter’s education and career.

Jhansi was last seen in Bangaraju. The actor will soon be a part of projects like Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Breaking News.

