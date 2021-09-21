Telugu Actor Krithi Shetty Turns 18. A Look At Her Upcoming Films

Indian actor Krithi Shetty turns 18 today. The Telugu actor has a huge fan following and many look forward to what she has in store.

Krithi Shetty originally hails from Mangalore, Karnataka, but she was brought up in Mumbai. Currently, the actor is studying psychology via distance while working. Her mother is a fashion designer and has worked for many films, whereas her father is a popular businessman.

Krithi Shetty debuted in 2021 with the movie Uppena starring Vaishnav Tej as the hero under the direction of Buchibabu. The film reportedly raked Rs. 100 cr.

The actor already has four Telugu films and a bi-lingual film to work on. She is playing a lead role in the movie Shyam Singha Roy opposite Nani and has also been offered a role in the upcoming film directed by Ram Pothineni and Lingusamy.

Apart from this, Krithi Shetty, NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Yash are also rumoured to have gotten a chance to work together on the next project. However, an official statement on this is awaited.

It is being said that Krithi Shetty will soon start shooting for the Hindi remake of Uppena. According to sources, the actor will soon be seen playing a lead role in Bollywood as well. An official announcement regarding Krithi Shetty’s Bollywood entry is likely to be released soon.

