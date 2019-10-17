Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce with Wife Pranathi Reddy

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has confirmed his divorce with wife Pranathi Reddy. The two had tied the knot in 2015, but reportedly all was not well between the two. Although Manoj preferred to be silent about his marriage, he has finally opened up about his divorce.

"I'm clearing the air about unanswered questions about my career and personal life. With a heavy heart my well-cherished relation has come to an official end. We had our differences and staying away from each other since two years. After a lot of pain and introspection we got separated about two months back," Manoj said in a statement on Twitter.

He also added, "We are two individuals who respect and care for each other. I thank my family for being by my side in my low times."

Manoj also said he would be doing that thing he knows and loves the most and it's cinema. "Movies rock my world and I wish to rock and roll till my last and even after," summed up the Manchu hero.

wanted to share this with u guys since long... Finalllly Here i go 🙏🏻 #Destiny I guess ... pic.twitter.com/G5UxygNTfB — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) October 17, 2019

Manchu Manoj has been a part of the Telugu film industry since childhood. He played many roles as a child artist in his father Mohan Babu’s films. He was well-received by the audience for the role he played in the movie Punyabhoomi Naa Desam, produced by his father. He began his career as a hero in 2004 with a movie called Donga Dongadi.

