Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed during the Yuva Galam (Youth Voice) padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and is reported to be stable. The incident occurred after there was a stampede-like situation outside a mosque that Lokesh visited soon after launching his 4,000 km long padayatra. According to reports published in ANI, when Lokesh came out of the place of worship, there was an enormous crowd of Telugu Desam Party workers wanting to catch a glimpse of him. Following this, Ratna fainted and collapsed. Local TDP leaders rushed him to a nearby local hospital in Kuppam. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ratna’s uncle, called him while he was admitted to the hospital. Ratna has now been shifted to a hospital in Bangalore.

Andhra Pradesh | Telugu actor Taraka Ratna fell unconscious reportedly due to exhaustion during TDP leader Nara Lokesh's 'Yuva Galam' (Youth Voice) Padhyatra near Kuppam. He is being treated at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/rWKAjwdw6E— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Ratna, apart from acting, is known for being the grandson of TDP founder, prominent actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao. He is also the cousin of Junior NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Lokesh. As of now, Ratna has played prominent roles in 22 projects and last entertained the audience in films like Saradhi and Mr. Tarak. Saradhi was successful among the audience but Mr. Tarak failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Apart from these films, Ratna was also slated to play a key character in Thugs of Malgudi written and directed by Rakshit Shetty. As stated in the reports, this film was to start in 2017 but due to some unforeseen reasons, nothing has worked out yet. Rakshit was to collaborate with another renowned actor Kiccha Sudeep for this film but nothing significant could turn out of this collaboration. When Kiccha was asked about this film by a portal, he said that it was a brilliant idea.

