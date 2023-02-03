Telugu actor Naresh Babu’s relationship with actress Pavithra Lokesh has been making headlines for a long time now. The duo also announced they are planning to tie the knot this year. Their marriage will not be easy, as Naresh’s third wife is not ready to grant him divorce. Yes, Naresh Babu has been married thrice before this. He is on his way to get married for the fourth time. Naresh Babu has three children from his three wives. Due to the talk about his relationship with Pavithra, fans have found newfound interest in the actor’s wives’ and children’s whereabouts.

Naresh’s first wife is the daughter of famous senior cinematographer Srinu. They both have a son named Naveen Vijay Krishna. He made his film debut as a celebrity kid. Naveen has also acted in the 2016 film Nandini Nursing Home.

Naresh then married Rekha Supriya, the granddaughter of renowned poet and film lyricist Devulapalli Krishna Shastri, after divorcing his first. They have a son named Ranaveer Krishna, who is a painter cum artist. Naresh’s third wife is Ramya Raghupathi, younger daughter of AP Congress leader Raghuveera Reddy. They have a son Tejaswani. He is about 9 years old and currently stays with his mother.

Naresh’s affair with Pavitra came to the fore when his third wife Ramya located them in a hotel in Mysuru, Karnataka, last year. She had reportedly created a huge ruckus near the hotel and the police had also turned up. It was also reported that Ramya tried to assault Pavithra, before the police intervened.

