CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsKiara AdvaniMovie ReviewsKylie JennerPathaan
Home » News » Movies » Telugu Actor Naveen Chandra Shares Glimpses From 'Babymoon'
1-MIN READ

Telugu Actor Naveen Chandra Shares Glimpses From 'Babymoon'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 13:37 IST

Hyderabad, India

The pictures unveil happy faces and proud moments of the would-be-parents.

The pictures unveil happy faces and proud moments of the would-be-parents.

Naveen Chandra recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra has a vibrant social media presence. Taking to Instagram, the actor recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child. In a series of pictures shared on social media, the actor can be seen celebrating the new chapter of life along with his wife Orma. The pictures unveil happy faces and proud moments of the would-be-parents.

The actor dropped a few pictures from their babymoon at a beautiful beach in Goa. In the now-viral pictures, Naveen and his wife are seen in a joyous state. Orma can also be seen flaunting her baby bump with sparkling eyes and a smiling face.

The actor captioned his post, “Baby Moon. Can’t wait to hold you in our arms. Embracing parenthood!!! A new phase, New life, New journey!!! Father to be!!! Orma, I Love You. Welcome to 2023! #Happyvalentine’sDay.”

The pictures garnered a great number of likes and are making a huge noise on the internet.

Several users commented on the post. One user wrote, “God bless you guys this is super news… loads of love to the beautiful couple and parents-to-be”. Another user commented, “A beautiful phase of life is unfolding soon. Congratulations to both of you in advance”. One user also wrote, “Hearty congratulations to the three of you. Lots of blessings and good health”.

Naveen is known for films including Pattas, Bham Bholenath, Ardha Shathabdham, and Lacchimdeviki O Lekkundi. He made his acting debut with the 2012-Telugu romantic comedy, Andala Rakshasi, and won critical acclaim for his remarkable performance in the film. He then went on to appear in Tamil films as a leading actor.

Some of his other films include Veera Simha Reddy, Ammu, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, and Ghani. Now, the actor is all set to star in upcoming films including Scam, Ram Charan 15, Month Of Madhu, and Mayagadu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. Naveen Chandra
  3. South
  4. telugu
first published:February 15, 2023, 13:37 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 13:37 IST
Read More