Telugu actor Nithiin Gets Engaged to Shalini in Hyderabad During Lockdown, to Have an Intimate Wedding

Telugu actor Nithiin got engaged to his girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. The 37-year-old actor shared a picture from the pre-wedding celebration where he can be seen exchanging rings with Shalini in the presence of family members.

While the Bheeshma looked handsome in a white Kurta, Shalini wore a red embroidered saree for the occasion. "Aaaand ENGAGED!!" he captioned the photo along with red heart emojis.

Reacting to his tweet, actors Varun Tej Konidela, Raashi Khanna, Lakshmi Manchu, Sushanth, Payal Ghosh, Brahmaji and others posted congratulatory messages.

Nithiin and Shalini are all set to tie the knot on July 26 at Falaknuma Palace hotel in Hyderabad. The wedding will reportedly be a close-knit affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance owing to social distancing norms.

On February 15, Nithiin and Shalini kicked-off their wedding formalities with a traditional ceremony. Initially, they had plans for a destination wedding in Dubai. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, they have decided to go for a private event with limited attendees.

Nithiin, who is the son of noted Tollywood producer Sudhakar Reddy, recently celebrated three million followers on Twitter.

He tweeted a note of gratitude for his fans, "3 million strong! Feeling so blessed! A Biggg thank you to all my amazing followers for being a part of my journey and showing me soooo much love!!"