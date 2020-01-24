Telugu Actor Nithiin to Have a Destination Wedding with Shalini on April 10
It is being reported that the actor will tie the knot with Shalini in Dubai, and possibly host a reception in Hyderabad later.
Image: Instagram
Telugu actor Nithiin is all set to marry his ladylove in a couple of months. He will tie the knot with Shalini, an MBA graduate who studied in the UK.
The couple have reportedly known each other for about four years and decided to enter wedlock when their parents proposed marriage. A source said, "It's a love-cum-arranged marriage for Nithiin and Shalini."
According to reports, Nithiin and Shalini will have a destination wedding in Dubai on April 15. Since there are only a couple of months left, their families have already begun sending out the invitations. Around 50-60 people from their families have been invited to the wedding and reception.
Reports suggest that they have booked Palazzo Versace Dubai for the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities and the wedding will take place on April 15 which will be followed by a reception on April 16. It is speculated that Nithiin's family will host a reception in Hyderabad for the industry colleagues and others.
Nithiin's father Sudhakar Reddy is a popular producer, distributor and exhibitor in the Telugu film industry.
Nithiin was last seen in Srinivasa Kalyanam, which failed to entertain the audience. The actor is planning to wrap up the shooting of his upcoming film Bheeshma with Rashmika Mandanna before he jets off to Dubai for the wedding. Meanwhile, he also has Rang De and a film each with directors Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and Krishna Chaitanya at various stages of production.
