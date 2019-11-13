Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Escapes with Minor Injuries in a Road Accident
The actor's car overturned when he was driving home in the early hours. Thanks to the safety features of the car, Rajasekhar was unhurt.
Image: Twitter
On Wednesday, popular Telugu actor Rajasekhar had a narrow escape in a road accident in Hyderabad. In a statement, the actor explained that he was driving back home from Ramoji Film City when the accident took place. His Mercedes Benz car overturned near Appa junction on the Outer Ring Road when he was driving home in the early hours.
Some passengers in a car passing through the same road when the accident took place immediately rushed to the spot and recognized him. They broke the windowpane to bring him out of the car.
Thanks to the safety features of the car, he was unhurt. "I had no injuries and I am perfectly alright. I have informed the police from the accident spot. My wife immediately rushed to pick me up," he said in a statement.
Rajasekhar urged the media not to make it an issue. "It is a minor accident and I am safe," he said. The police are collecting CCTV footage and other evidence from the area, to assess the reason for the accident. The police are not sure if he was under the influence of alcohol. They have sought legal opinion and a case may be filed soon.
Rajasekhar had met with an accident in 2017 as well but had denied driving under the influence of alcohol at the time. Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha are popular actors, who also are the Vice-President and General Secretary of Tollywood's Movie Artistes Association, respectively. In a career spanning more than thirty years, he has acted in over eighty films in a variety of roles.
