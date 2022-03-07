Telugu Actor Ram Charan on Vacation With Wife Upasana. Picture Goes Viral

Telugu actor Ram Charan recently went on a vacation with his wife Upasana Kamineni. While the destination of the vacation is not known, Upasana’s selfie with Ram Charan on the aeroplane has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Ram Charan can be seen wearing a mask during the journey.

The picture was shared by Upasana Kamineni on her official Twitter account with the caption, “Finally a vacation after two years! Thank u, Mr C."

Here is the link to the picture-

Finally a vacation after 2 years ! Thank u Mr C ♥️♥️🤗🤗@AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/AbLXU74OcG— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) March 6, 2022

The couple was in a relationship for five years before getting married and had to convince the elders to give a nod to their marriage.

Ram Charan is a renowned producer and entrepreneur in the Telugu film industry. He has bagged numerous awards, including two Nandi and three Filmfare Awards, and is one of the highest-paid actors in India.

The actor has also been featured in the Celebrity 100 list of Forbes India, which ranks celebs according to their fame and income.

Advertisement

Ram Charan is the son of the popular actor Chiranjeevi. He made his debut with Chirutha, a commercial success at the box office. He is renowned for his performance in the Telugu blockbuster film Magadheera, which was released in 2009 and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Magadheera also held the title of the highest-grossing Telugu film until 2013. Some other blockbuster films featuring Konidela Ram Charan Teja include Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam, and Govindudu Andarivadele.

The actor is now set to appear in the much-awaited film RRR - Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The film is scheduled to release on the 25th of this month and will also star seasoned actor Ajay Devgn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.