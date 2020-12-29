Telugu Actor Ram Charan Tests Covid Positive, Says He's Asymptomatic and Quarantined at Home

Telugu actor Ram Charan has tested positive for COVID-19 . He confirmed the news via a statement on his verified Twitter account. According to his post, the actor is asymptomatic and as per the doctor's advice, he has quarantined himself at home.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 . No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger (sic)," he posted on Twitter. He also urged that all those who have been around him in the past couple of days to get tested.

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the actor began shooting for Filmmaker SS Rajamouli upcoming biggie, RRR along with Jr NTR. "It's time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)," read a tweet posted on the verified Twitter account of the film.

It's time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)#RRRMovie #RRRDiaries pic.twitter.com/XkOQ3NW0db — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 3, 2020

The lavish period drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

Rajamouli had earlier said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.