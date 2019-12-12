Telugu Actor-Screenwriter Gollapudi Maruti Rao Dies at 80, Condolences Pour in

Telugu actor and screenwriter Gollapudi Maruthi Rao died on Thursday in Chennai. The 80-year-old, who was undergoing treatment at Lifeline Hospital, breathed his last at 11.10 am.

Rao's team released a statement which read, "Gollapudi Maruthi Rao breathed his last at 11.10 am at the Lifeline Hospital in Chennai. His body will remain there till Saturday until his family members arrive from abroad. From Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, his body will be kept at his home for fans to pay tributes. His second son Ramakrishna will perform the last rites on Sunday afternoon in Chennai."

Born in 1939, Rao has worked in over 230 films. He made his acting debut with a Telugu film Intlo Ramayya. He is known for writing the scripts for some of the famous films, which includes Doctor Chakravarthy, Tharangini, Samsaram Chadharangam, Kallu among others.

Soon after the news broke out, condolences started pouring in for the veteran actor.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hailed the services rendered Rao to Telugu cinema and Telugu literature and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

CM Sri KCR has expressed shock over the demise of noted writer, actor and columnist Sri Gollapudi Maruthi Rao. Recalled and hailed the services rendered by Sri Maruthi Rao to the Telugu cinema and Telugu literature. Conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 12, 2019

Actor Nani expressed his grief. He wrote, "Gollapudi Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my most favourites. The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered Sir."

Gollapudi Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my most favourites.The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered Sir 🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) December 12, 2019

"Shocked to hear about the demise of versatile actor and writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao garu. Your works are always the reference points to many aspiring writers sir. Your contribution to TFI is unforgettable. Rest in peace #gollapudimaruthirao #RIPGollapudiMaruthiRao," Manchu Manoj said via Twitter.

Shocked to hear about the demise of versatile actor and writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao garu. Your works are always the reference points to many aspiring writers sir. Your contribution to TFI is unforgettable. Rest in peace 🙏 #gollapudimaruthirao#RIPGollapudiMaruthiRao pic.twitter.com/CsJXm6Dmhd — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) December 12, 2019

