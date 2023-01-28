Telugu film industry’s most eligible bachelor Sharwanand is getting ready for a new beginning in his personal life. The young actor just got engaged to Rakshita Reddy, a US-based techie. He shared some of the most adorable pictures with her on Instagram. The Sreekaram actor was dressed in an off-white kurta and wore a pearl neck chain. His fiancee wore a pastel blue and baby pink sari with a heavily embellished beautiful pink blouse. A diamond choker around her neck accentuated her ravishingly beautiful look. In the photographs, they can be seen smiling and holding each other’s hands. The couple exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony held at Hyderabad.

Fans and colleagues conveyed their best wishes to the couple. Actresses Anupama Parameswaran, Vidyu Raman and Seerat Kapoor commented with heart emojis. Some fans joked that Sharwanand had once promised to tie the nuptial knot only after Prabhas’ marriage. Followers’ hilarious comment read that Prabhas would be extremely disappointed with this kind of cheating by Sharwanand.

Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry attended this event, including Sharwanand’s best friend and soon-to-be-parent Ram Charan with his wife Upasana. Another most talked about couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari also attended the event. Siddharth wore a printed kurta and a bandhgala, while Aditi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow saree and green blouse.

Sharwanand’s followers will surely be interested to know more about his fiancée Rakshita. As stated in reports, Rakshita is a US-based software engineer and hails from a family of politicians. According to reports, the bride’s grandfather is the politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy, and her father Madhusudhan Reddy is a lawyer in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Details of her marriage with Sharwanand will also be announced soon.

Sharwanand will reportedly essay an important role in a film directed by Arjun Sarja, which earlier had actor Vishwak Sen in the lead. These reports emerged after Vishwak was removed from this project.

