Tollywood’s most eligible bachelor Sharwanand is going to tie the wedding knot with a US-based girl this year. Now, the news of his engagement is making a huge buzz on the Internet. As per the reports, the actor is going to get engaged on Thursday. He will exchange the engagement ring with software engineer Rakshitha Reddy.

Rakshitha Reddy is the daughter of Telangana High Court advocate Madhusudan Reddy and the granddaughter of former AP minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy. It is reportedly believed that both families have approved of the relationship and hence the duo is taking this step.

However, the duo has not confirmed their wedding date yet. But now it seems that both families will soon release a statement regarding the marriage of Rakshitha Reddy and Sharvanand.

On the work front, Sharwanand is known for films, including Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Engeyum Eppodhum and Run Raja Run. The actor made his debut with the 2003 film Aidho Tareeku. He will soon be seen in the film Keeravani. His last film Oke Oka Jeevitham made him a renowned name in the film industry. Directed by Shree Karthick, the film was released on 9th September 2022. The movie is now streaming on the popular OTT channel SonyLiv.

Some of his other films include Mahasamudram, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, Sreekaram, Radha, Mahanubhavudu, Express Raja, Run Raja Run, Jaanu, Ranarangam, and many more. Sharwanand received positive acclaim for the Tamil and Telugu film Gyam. His films Prasthanam and Shatamanam Bhavati also garnered huge attention and love from the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News here