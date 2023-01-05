Telugu Actor Sharwanand To Tie The Knot With This US-based Girl? What We Know

Telugu film corridors are rife with speculations of actor and most eligible bachelor Sharwanand tying the knot with a US-based girl this year. There are reports that the bride is a software engineer and hails from the Reddy community. She has recently returned to her native place in Hyderabad due to work from home policy. There are reports that both respective families have approved of the relationship and the couple is ready to take the biggest plunge in their daily life.

Reportedly, the engagement preparations of the couple are in full swing. Other details like the bride’s name, marriage date, venue etc are expected to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Sharwanand also became the talk of the tinsel town due to his role in the film Oke Oka Jeevitham. Directed by Shree Karthick, Oke Oka Jeevitham revolves around the life of Aadhi (Sharwanand), a musician, who is struggling to establish his career. His stage fear and social anxiety are the biggest hurdles in his promising career. Chaitu (Priyadarshi) and Srinu (Vennela Kishore), his childhood friends are also dissatisfied with their current lot.

At this moment, Oke Oka Jeevitham takes a riveting twist and these three friends are offered a chance to travel back in time and make the much-desired changes in their past. Are they able to make these changes and what kind of strange experiences do they face while doing this? These questions form the core theme of this film.

Critics have lauded the exemplary performance of the actors. However, what didn’t work according to the reviewers is a weaker second half. Apart from the tepid second half, there are a lot of questions which remain unanswered and had the potential to escalate the entertainment quotient. Despite these loopholes, audiences have appreciated Oke Oka Jeevitham calling it a perfect amalgamation of comedy, emotions and science.

This film is currently streaming on SONY LIV.

Apart from Oke Oka Jeevitham, Sharwanand will also essay a key role in the film Keeravani.

