Telugu Actor Sivaji Raja Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack, is Stable Now

The year 2020 has been a sad year for the movie industries across India. While Bollywood lost two of its gems in a matter of two days, namely Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Mollywood is also experiencing a tough year.

The latest news comes from the Telugu film industry, where comedian-actor Sivaji Raja has been reported hospitalised. Sivaji is a popular face in the Telugu film industry and has also worked as the president of Movie Artists Association (MAA) previously.

According to The Times of India, Sivaji suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, after which he was immediately taken to the emergency department of the Star Hospitals in Hyderabad.

His friend Suresh Kondeti revealed that the actor complained that his blood pressure was low and that resulted in a heart attack, the report stated.

Sources have revealed that Sivaji is now stable. However, he is still admitted in the ICU.

According to Tollywood Net, a team of doctors is likely to place a stent in his heart on Thursday.

Sivaji has worked in over 40 films, including Nakshatram, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Nela Ticket, Neevevaro, Vinodam, Virodhi, and Yamagola Malli Modalayindi.

He has also worked in TV series like Mr Romeo, Amrutam, Pandu Mirapakai, and Moguds Pellams. He gained popularity after the show Amrutam which went on to become one of the most liked shows in the Telugu world.

More details about his condition are awaited.

