Telugu Actor Srikanth's Father Meka Parameswara Rao Passes Away

Popular Tollywood actor Srikanth lost his father, Meka Parameswara Rao at around 11:45 pm on Sunday, February 16. According to reports, Parameswara Rao was in his early seventies and breathed his last after encountering major respiratory distress.

Parameswara Rao was suffering from lung-related concerns and was undergoing treatment for the past four months at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He is survived by wife Jhansi Lakshmi, and three children – sons, Srikanth and Anil and daughter, Nirmala.

Srikanth’s father Meka Parameswara Rao hailed from Mekavaripalem in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. He later moved to and settled in Gangavati district, Karnataka, along with his family members.

His last rites were performed the final rites on Monday post 2 pm (IST) at Mahaprasthanam in Film Nagar, Hyderabad.

A number of Tollywood celebrities paid their respects to the departed soul and offered condolences to Srikanth's family at their Jubilee Hills residence. These include Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. The Sye Raa Narasimbha actor, who considers Srikanth as his younger brother, was seen consoling him.

Srikanth is well-known for his performances in movies like Shankar Dada MBBS, Sarrainodu, Pelli Sandadi, Khadgam, Mahatma, Terror, Villain and many others. The actor will next be seen in Marshal, directed by Jay Raaja Singh and featuring Abhay Adaka in the lead role. Vinod Kumar, Megha Chowdhary and Suman will play supporting roles in the film.

Additionally, Srikanth has also signed Kothala Rayudu, a romantic action entertainer helmed by Sudheer Raju and produced under the banner of Venkataramana Movies. It stars Dimple Chopade and Natasha Doshi in important roles.