Telugu Actor Sudheer Varma Dies by Suicide, He Was Reportedly 'Struggling To Get Good Roles'

Telugu actor Sudheer Varma, best known for his roles in films such as Kundanapu Bomma, Neeku Naaku Dash Dash and Second Hand, died on Monday. The 33-year-actor reportedly died by suicide. His sudden demise has left fans in shock, with many stars from the Telugu film industry offering their condolences to his family.

A spokesperson of the family told the Times of India that he had been struggling with work lately. “He had been struggling for a while to get good roles," the spokesperson was quoted. The report also added that his family is grief-stricken by the sudden death. It is also reported that he died at his home, in Vizag. His funeral will take place in Vizag on Tuesday.

Stars took to social media to mourn his death. His co-star from Kundanapu Bomma, Sudhakar Komakula, took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of Sudheer and remembered him. “Sudheer Such a lovely and warm guy. It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti! (sic),” he tweeted.

Sudheer! @sudheervarmak Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!🙏🙏🙏 @iChandiniC @vara_mullapudi @anil_anilbhanu pic.twitter.com/Sw7KdTRkpG— Sudhakar Komakula (@UrsSudhakarK) January 23, 2023

Director Venky Kudumula also took to Twitter and offered his condolences. He shared a picture of Sudheer and wrote, “Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain…We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace.”

Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain..We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/Egs7Sh0u3d — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) January 23, 2023

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

