Telugu Actor Sumanth Kumar All Set to Tie the Knot with Pavithra

While some tied a knot with their long-term partners, a few others surprised everyone. Be it Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza, or Yami Gautam, looks like weddings have become a trend. Now, as per some reports, well-known Telugu actor Sumanth Kumar will soon be getting married.

The actor is reportedly tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Pavithra and the wedding bells will be heard soon. This will be the second marriage for the actor as he was earlier married to actress Keerthi Reddy, but the two got divorced. They read the wedding vows in 2004 and later separated in 2006. While Keerthi got married again to a US-based businessman and settled overseas, Sumanth is also moving to his happily ever after now. However, the two share a cordial bond with each other and are friends.

As far as the work is concerned, the actor’s film Anaganaga Oka Rowdy will soon be released. The date was expected to be somewhere in the middle of 2021, but it has not been announced yet. The writer and director of the film is Manu Yagnaa, and it is supposed to be an action thriller. Sumanth gave the news of the completion of shoot of the film on his Instagram account in the beginning of May with a poster from the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumanth (@sumanth_kumar)

The popular Telugu actor has done some really good work onscreen and has received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Some of his best works include Satyam, Godavari, Golconda High School and Gowri.Sumanth likes to keep his fans updated about the work that he is doing through his Instagram account.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here