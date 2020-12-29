Telugu Actor Varun Tej Tests Positive for Covid-19, Had Attended Christmas Party With Ram Charan

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently quarantined at home. The actor shared a health update on Instagram.

"Earlier today I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I'll be back soon. Thank you for all your love," he wrote.

On Tuesday, South star Ram Charan, who is Varun's cousin, also announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 . In an Instagram post, he wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 . No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger," the actor wrote, "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

The duo had celebrated Christmas together at a party thrown by new bride Niharika Konidela. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was also a part of the Christmas celebrations. Ram Charan had taken to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the event. "From last nite!! Merry Christmas!!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, Varun recently started preparing for his next film, F3. The film is a sequel of the comedy F2: Fun And Frustration, which released last year. F3 also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen Pirzadaa.