Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Telugu Actor Vishnu Manchu and Wife Viranica Announce Fourth Pregnancy

Congratulatory wishes poured in after Vishnu Manchu announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their fourth child.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telugu Actor Vishnu Manchu and Wife Viranica Announce Fourth Pregnancy
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu took to Twitter today to announce that his wife Viranica Reddy is pregnant with their fourth child. The actor also released a photo of her baby bump.

The actor captioned the photo, "A special announcement from a special location. From Vini's home town and favourite place, we are delighted to announce that Ari, Vivi, and Avram are now going to be joined by a fourth little angel!"

Viranica too took to social media and posted a candid photo with the caption, "Plus one. Still the most beautiful feeling in the world. We're so excited to meet you."

Vishnu married Viranica, niece of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh in 2008. The couple was blessed with twins Ariaana and Viviana in 2011. In 2018, Vishnu announced the birth of his son Avram.

The announcement has been met with much fanfare with social media users congratulating the couple on their new development. Actress Suja Varunee Shivakumar wrote social media, "Omg that's a awesome news Vishnu garu."




A fan wrote, "Wish u all the best.. God bless u....", while another user wrote, "Welcome another bundle of joy..Hope it is princess again.."

Vishnu is the son of veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu and debuted in the industry in 2003 with the Telugu action film Vishnu.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram