Telugu Actor Vishnu Manchu and Wife Viranica Announce Fourth Pregnancy
Congratulatory wishes poured in after Vishnu Manchu announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their fourth child.
Image: Twitter
Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu took to Twitter today to announce that his wife Viranica Reddy is pregnant with their fourth child. The actor also released a photo of her baby bump.
The actor captioned the photo, "A special announcement from a special location. From Vini's home town and favourite place, we are delighted to announce that Ari, Vivi, and Avram are now going to be joined by a fourth little angel!"
Viranica too took to social media and posted a candid photo with the caption, "Plus one. Still the most beautiful feeling in the world. We're so excited to meet you."
Vishnu married Viranica, niece of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh in 2008. The couple was blessed with twins Ariaana and Viviana in 2011. In 2018, Vishnu announced the birth of his son Avram.
The announcement has been met with much fanfare with social media users congratulating the couple on their new development. Actress Suja Varunee Shivakumar wrote social media, "Omg that's a awesome news Vishnu garu."
A fan wrote, "Wish u all the best.. God bless u....", while another user wrote, "Welcome another bundle of joy..Hope it is princess again.."
Vishnu is the son of veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu and debuted in the industry in 2003 with the Telugu action film Vishnu.
