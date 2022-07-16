Telugu Actress Ananya Nagalla Caresses A Tiger In A Park, Video Goes Viral

Posing with animals in front of the camera has always been fascinating for people, especially if the animal is a wild one. Photos and videos of men and women with animals of the wild in zoos or wildlife sanctuaries are pretty common. Telugu actress Ananya Nagalla also appears to be one of those who are fascinated by wildlife.

She recently posted a video of herself with a tiger in an undisclosed park in Phuket, where she was vacationing last month. She was seen moving around a tiger laying on a resting platform and gently caressing its back and tail. The tiger does not seem to mind. In her caption, Ananya has stated that the tigers are docile around humans because they have been raised and taken care of by humans since they were cubs.

Ananya enjoyed a breather from work in the form of a trip to Phuket in Thailand and has shared beautiful pictures from picturesque locations on her social media handle.

Before joining the Telugu film industry, Ananya had appeared in a short film named Shaadi and was nominated as Best Actress at the SIIMA Short Film Awards. Following her audition, she was chosen to star in the 2019 biographical film Mallesham, which also stars Priyadarshi. In the movie, she was given the name Anusha Nagalla, which was her given name.

Ananya Nagalla took some time away from her job to prepare for the part. Nagalla had an appearance in the sci-fi drama movie Play Back in 2021. She also appeared in the Hindi film Pink adaptation Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan. She was chosen for the role in the movie by director Venu Sriram after playing Mallesham.

