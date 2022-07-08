Telugu Actress Anasuya Setting Saree Trends For Others, See Pics

Telugu actress and TV presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj, popularly known as Anchor Anasuya, has shared a few photos on Instagram from her latest photoshoot. The pictures show her love for saree. The actress, who hosted various shows like Bindas, and Modern Mahalakshmi, is giving saree goals to other actresses in the industry with her stunning look.

“My mind is a mess…but I am trying regardless,” She captioned the photos.

She is seen in a multi colour printed saree. The saree, with multiple patches of white, purple and pink shades, is pairing well with a round neck blouse. She has paired her saree look with bird-shaped golden earrings. She is also wearing a golden butterfly-shaped ring on her hand.

In one image she is flaunting the tattoo on her wrist. She has chosen green, pink, and orange colours for her nails. Anasuya is giving a bold and intense look in the saree with her open hair.

Fans have gone crazy with her drop-dead gorgeous images. A user wrote “Cute pretty gorgeous absolutely lovely.’’ Another user wrote, “Perfect all-rounder. You look stunning as always.’’

Anusuya’s love for saree is known to all. Earlier she posted a picture in a green saree with floral embellishment. The saree had a modern look with a wide floral border. In the pictures, she opted for nude makeup with a light lipstick shade and colorful nail paints. She captioned the image as, “Be your own reason to smile.”

However, Anasuya has been criticized earlier for her fashion statement. A senior Tollywood actor commented on her dressing sense on a TV show she hosted. Anasuya lashed out at the senior actor without taking his name.

Anasuya received accolades for her role as Dakshayani in the mega-hit Pushpa:The Rise. Next she will be seen in a cameo role in Chiranjeevi‘s upcoming movie Godfather.

Anasuya might also perform in a web series directed by Gurjada Appa Rao. The web series titled Kanya Shulkam is based on a classic story.

