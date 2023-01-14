Telugu Actress Ashu Reddy Looks Stunning In Black Leopard Print Saree, See Photos

Actress Ashu Reddy has managed to gain a huge fan following within a short span, not only with her amazing acting skills but also her social media presence. The actress is an active social media user and often treats her fans with adorable pictures and videos. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures in her desi avatar, which is going viral.

In the photos, Ashu is seen in a black leopard print chiffon saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The actress chose nude makeup, kept her tresses open and rounded off her with a black thread neckpiece and a matching pendant. The actress wrote, “Chase your dreams, never chase anyone one to love!” in the caption.

Fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of the users commented “Cute,” while another called her “Beautiful” and complimented the actress.

Three days earlier, the actress shared a couple of photos from the launch event of Jubilee Hills. She is seen donning a full sleeve royal blue dress with a plunging v-neckline. The actress looks breathtaking. She completed her look with glam makeup, donning smoky eyes, blushy cheeks, and peach lips, and wore a silver chain and black and white heels.

Ashu is also a well-known social media influencer and television host. She came into the limelight for her lip-syncing videos on social media platforms such as Dubsmash, Josh, and Instagram. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Chal Mohan Ranga in 2018.

She rose to prominence in 2021 after appearing as a background dancer in the song Oo Antava, alongside Samantha, in the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Aside from that, she was a contestant in the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

