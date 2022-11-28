Telugu Actress Faria Abdullah “Calms The Heart” In A Lime Green Dress

Faria Abdullah has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telugu film industry, starring in movies like Most Eligible Bachelor, Valli Mayil and Jathi Ratnalu. She has earned her name in the good books of the fashion police with her on-fleek outfit choices. Not to forget, her infectious smile and unique curly black hair have all our hearts. Faria Abdullah never shies away from dropping snippets from her photoshoots. Recently, the actress captivated fans once again by sharing a string of adorable pictures on Instagram. “Green calms the heart,” reads her caption.

But going by her clicks, it seems like, instead of having calming effects, Faria has set the Internet ablaze with her photos. Slipping into a lime green, ruffled-sleeved, buttoned-up dress, the Jathi Ratnalu actress embodied charm and grace at its best. Faria struck a bunch of poses for her photos — which have been taken in an outdoor setting. Her bubbly expressions are a bonus.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clc8WOuqphk/

The 24-year-old beauty let her flowy lime dress do all the talking as she sported a natural look. Just a touch of matte pink shade of lipstick with a subtle hint of kajal under her eyes sufficed for her minimalistic makeup look. She teamed up her attire with a set of large, pearl-studded hoop earrings, letting her wild tresses open and flashing her beautiful smile.

As soon as Faria dropped the pictures on her Instagram space, fans crowded the comment section to shower her with praises. While one called her a “Cutie pie,” another called her dress “Amazing.” Many went all hearts in the comments.

Besides Faria’s love for dresses, the actress is also a stunner in traditional outfits. Check out some of her jaw-dropping pictures in ethnic wear.

Faria has delivered some amazing performances, debuting with her maiden film Jathi Ratnalu. The actress’s exemplary performances seem to be opening the doors of success and newer ventures for her. Faria was last seen in director Merlapaka Gandhi’s adventure-comedy film Like, Share and Subscribe. The Telugu star’s upcoming projects are not known as of yet.

