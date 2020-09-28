Telugu Actress Hema Appears for Entrance Exam for Bachelor's Degree at 53

Well-known Telugu actress Hema appeared for the entrance exam for Bachelor's Degree conducted by Dr BR Ambedkar Open University on Sunday. The actor went to Nalgonda for the examination. According to a report in Telugu Cinema, the 53-year old actor who entered the industry as a teenager never got around to completing her bachelor’s degree and has now decided to complete her studies.

The BR Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad offers an opportunity to those who have not completed their higher education. The university caters to women, working professionals and others who want to improve their academic qualifications and skills.

Hema, who has acted in hundreds of films as a character artist is also the vice-president of Movie Artiste's Association (MAA) and has also unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls. In 2014, she contested from Kiran Kumar Reddy's Jai Samaikyandhra Party and lost from Mandapeta Assembly constituency.

As per a report in Sakshi Post, the actor's real name is Krishna Venu and she hails from Razole in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

Hema was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. However, she became the first to be eliminated from the reality show. Reportedly, when Nagarjuna had asked all contestants to categories their fellow housemates as good, average and bad, most had picked Hema to be 'bad'.